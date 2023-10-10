Union Minister launches month-long Ayurveda celebration drive of Ministry of Ayush

October 10, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ayush Ministry is all set to undertake a pan-India sensitise drive for students, farmers and the public on Ayurveda, said the Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, while unveiling the month-long celebration drive to mark the 8th National Ayurveda Day-2023 with the focal theme ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ .

This year, the 8th Ayurveda day will be observed on November 10 and is aimed at generating awareness among people about health issues as well as the potential role of Ayurveda in their prevention and treatment.

The Minister said that the theme this year had been selected with focus on promoting Agro-Ayurveda, promoting health by empowering and encouraging people for self-participation, and enthusing professionals for harnessing the potential of Ayurveda.

“It involves a spectrum of areas focusing on sustainable agriculture, human, animal, plant, forest, and aquaculture health, food safety, etc. The theme is focused on three main fields: Ayurveda for Farmers, Ayurveda for Students and Ayurveda for Public,” noted Secretary Ayush, Rajesh Kotecha.

He added that a total of 12,500 Ayush Health & Wellness Centres had been approved under National Ayush Mission, out of which 8,095 were already operational.