ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister L. Murugan requests Vice President set up Tamil research centre in Delhi University

Published - September 04, 2024 11:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, on Tuesday requested Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to facilitate establishment of a Tamil language department and research centre in Delhi University.

Mr. Murugan called on the Vice President to discuss the development and promotion of the classical Tamil language.

“He also recommended the creation of new positions in various colleges and departments to facilitate the teaching of Tamil language and literature, ensuring that this ancient language can be studied by students across the country. The Minister was accompanied by members of the Delhi Tamil Sangam, including Ira Mukundan, S. Arunachalam, and Muthuswamy,” said a Press Information Bureau release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US