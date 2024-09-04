GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister L. Murugan requests Vice President set up Tamil research centre in Delhi University

Published - September 04, 2024 11:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. File photo

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, on Tuesday requested Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to facilitate establishment of a Tamil language department and research centre in Delhi University.

Mr. Murugan called on the Vice President to discuss the development and promotion of the classical Tamil language.

“He also recommended the creation of new positions in various colleges and departments to facilitate the teaching of Tamil language and literature, ensuring that this ancient language can be studied by students across the country. The Minister was accompanied by members of the Delhi Tamil Sangam, including Ira Mukundan, S. Arunachalam, and Muthuswamy,” said a Press Information Bureau release.

