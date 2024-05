Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on May 15 at AIIMS, Delhi, a source said.

She died at 9.28 a.m. and had been on ventilator in her last few days, the source said.

She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source said.

