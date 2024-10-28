Union Minister J.P. Nadda urges BJP workers to participate in “Run for Unity” event to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday (October 28, 2024) called upon party office-bearers and workers to participate in the “Run for Unity” event on October 29 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year, as Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Janm Jayanti coincides with Diwali, the ‘Run for Unity’ event will take place on Tuesday, (October 29). this year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,” he said, urging party workers to promote Sardar Patel’s contributions to the unity and integrity of India.

“On the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary on October 31, 2018, the Prime Minister unveiled the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity. This day is marked by various events organised by the Central government, including ‘Run for Unity,’ where people pay their respects and humble tributes to Sardar Patel,” Mr. Nadda said.

“This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On this significant occasion, many programmes will be organised by the Modi government. I humbly request the party workers to ensure their participation in these events and contribute to nation-building,” the BJP chief said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.