Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviews status of creation of Science Media Communication Cell

May 08, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

He also reviewed preparations for the National Technology Day to be observed on May 11

PTI

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences (I/C) Jitendra Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on May 8 discussed the issue of rationalising awards given to scientists to avoid duplicity and bring transparency and reviewed the status of the creation of a Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC).

Mr. Singh said that once the SMCC is established, the success stories of all departments related to science must be compiled and disseminated to common people to create general awareness among all stakeholders about India's scientific prowess.

He also directed that all ministries and departments work together to disseminate information in regional languages, engage in creative content creation and preparation of daily news bulletins related to science and technology, according to an official statement.

On awards rationalisation, officials said the move may not have any significant impact on the morale of the scientific community. The Centre plans to rationalise 200 awards to scientists to avoid duplicity and bring transparency, they said.

The Minister took a review of relaxation in age for technical staff for appointment in various research and development projects.

The Minister also reviewed preparations for the National Technology Day to be observed on May 11.

The meeting was attended by principal scientific advisor to the government Ajay Kumar Sood and secretaries of the science ministries and departments.

