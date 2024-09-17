GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Hardeep Puri accuses Rahul Gandhi of crossing limit for "political interest"

The Minister also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's comments showed that there was a "systematic sinister" attempt to divide

Updated - September 17, 2024 03:45 pm IST - Washington DC

ANI
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who is currently in the United States has severely criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accusing him of having a "Jinnah like" mindset, that wants the nation to bleed and "foment a divisive narrative."

"He (Rahul Gandhi) never talked about the Sikhs while being in India. This is a narrative anchored in total lies." Mr. Puri, who is in Washington DC for discussions with United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said.

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of setting ‘dangerous narrative’ after his remarks on Sikhs

The Minister also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's comments showed that there was a "systematic sinister" attempt to divide.

"I think there is a more systematic sinister, and I'm using this word carefully, attempt to foment a divisive narrative, to create a sense of insecurity and freedom," Mr. Puri said.

Mr. Puri also praised PM Modi saying that it was under his leadership that many initiatives had been take for Sikhs including the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. "I think it's a matter of great pride for somebody like me to say that the Sikhs have never had it so good, all the grievances which were there have actually been addressed by the honorable Prime Minister, whether it is removing names of Sikhs from the blacklist, whether it is addressing the issue of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor or celebrating the Sahibzada's contribution in terms of Veer Bal Divas, etc.

Pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Pannun backs Rahul Gandhi’s statements on Sikhs in India

Every community has grievances. Let me assure you the majority community also has grievances that they are made to sometimes feel like a minority community in their own country. But the beauty of a democracy, and by the way, we have 960 million registered voters and something like 680 million actually turned out to vote. That is a celebration of democracy," Mr. Puri said.

Published - September 17, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Bharatiya Janata Party / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.