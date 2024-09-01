Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday (September 1, 2024) unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach here at the BEML's facility.

The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Mr. Vaishnaw told reporters.

The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months, he added.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Vande Bharat manufacturing facility on the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) premises.

