Union Minister Ajay Mishra replaced as chief guest at SSB Raising Day parade

Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni. File Image.

New Delhi:

20 December 2021 09:42 IST

Ajay Mishra’s son is the prime accused in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni was replaced as chief guest at the Raising Day parade of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) with his colleague Nisith Pramanik on Monday at the eleventh hour.

Mr. Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the October 3 incident where four farmers were killed and several others injured after they were run over by a car that was part of the convoy of the Union Minister in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. Kheri is Mr. Ajay Mishra’s parliamentary constituency. The son of one of the killed farmers, Nacchatar Singh, is posted with the SSB which guards the Nepal and Bhutan borders.

In a viral video last week, Mr. Ajay Mishra was seen abusing and lunging at a journalist in Uttar Pradesh when asked about a Special Investigation Team report, which said that the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’.

Advertising

Advertising

The Opposition has been demanding Mr. Ajay Mishra’s removal from the Home Ministry.

Mr. Ajay Mishra was expected to be the chief guest at the 58th Raising Day parade of the central armed police force on Monday at Ghitorni in south Delhi.

An official confirmed that the Union Minister will not be the chief guest at the event.

Though Mr. Ajay Mishra attended office at North Block last week and continued with his official engagements, the reasons that led to him being dropped as chief guest is not known. Unlike in the past, the annual parade is closed for mediapersons this year.