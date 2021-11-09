Rijiju expresses concern over unpalatable remarks made on social media against judges

Rijiju said the Legislature and the Judiciary are not fighting for domain control and are part of the same team to make this country a robust democratic nation.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed concern over “unpalatable” remarks being made against judges on social media and various other forums and said many people do not understand the life of a Judge and the hard work they put in.

#WatchLive



Observing #LegalServicesDay with CJI NV Ramana, Patron-in-Chief of NALSA at Sharda University Campus.



Justice UU Lalit, NALSA’s Executive Chairman & Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court also present.https://t.co/YoS4JJPlWw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 9, 2021

“We know what Judges do but many people don’t understand the life of a Judge. There are some unpalatable remarks being made on social media, when you see closely how much judges have to perform, it’s difficult for people like us to comprehend,” Mr. Rijiju said at the Legal Services Day celebration, organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at Sharda University, Noida.

“We are from public life, we are open. Judges can’t be open. It is not easy for them to come out of conventional duties and look after legal aid,” he said.

Mr. Rijiju further said that both the Legislature and the Judiciary want to ensure that people don’t have to struggle for bare minimum justice.

Noting that four crore cases are pending in lower courts, he said the lower Judiciary is the place where greatest thrust must be given at this time.