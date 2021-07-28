National

Union Home Secy. to hold meeting with Assam, Mizoram Chief Secretaries

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is expected to hold a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and other senior officials of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday afternoon. The death toll in the border clashes between the two States on Monday has reached seven.

On Wednesday, the Mizoram government requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for directions to Assam to remove the road and rail blockades for resumption of flow of essential commodities and movement of people.

Also Read
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 27, 2021 pays tribute in Guwahati to Assam police personnel who lost their lives in the Assam-Mizoram border clash.

Assam Chief Minister talks tough on Mizoram border row

 

In a letter to Mr. Bhalla, the State government said National Highway-306 and other roads connecting Mizoram with other parts of the country from Assam had been blocked from July 26.

‘People’s livelihood hit’

“The blockade is affecting the livelihood of the people of Mizoram adversely. Movement of vehicles along other routes connecting Mizoram and Assam have also been blocked inside Assam,” it said.

“...the State sponsored economic blockade was earlier imposed by Assam for a long period lasting from October 17, 2020, to November 11, 2020. That blockade had seriously affected the livelihood of the people of Mizoram, resulting in various hardships,” said the letter.

The State government expressed concern that “Assam has been indulging in the practice of imposing economic blockade merely because of the fact the main supply routes i.e., national highways and railway lines are passing through the State. Incidents like this have occurred numerous times in the past in connection with other incidents”.

Also Read
A protest in front of Mizoram House in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Centre calls meeting of top Assam, Mizoram officials over border row

 

“It is also reported that unknown miscreants from Assam have destroyed/removed railway tracks/lines at Mohammedpur railway station and Ramnathpur railway station in Hailakandi district, Assam. With this destruction, the only railway line connecting Bairabi Railway Station, Mizoram, has been blocked. This has the effect of blocking the only alternative route for entry of goods and supplies into the State,” the letter stated.

National highways and railway lines were owned by the Central government and no State agency/entity or the general public had any right to block them,Mizoram pointed out and sought the Centre’s immediate intervention.


