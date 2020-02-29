Union Home Secretary Sinha visits IB in Jammu, briefed by IG BSF

Jammu

29 February 2020 19:07 IST

Union Home Secretary Border Management N.N. Sinha on Saturday visited many areas along the International Border (IB) and also held a meeting with senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) at its headquarters here.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, N.S. Jamwal took Mr. Sinha to the International Border and explained various intricacies while briefing him about Jammu border, a spokesman of the border guarding force said.

The Union Home Secretary visited Border Outposts Panser and Chandwan and various other important patches all along the IB and interacted with BSF officials there, he said.

The spokesman said BSF officials also briefed the MHA team about various necessities for better domination of the IB as per the requirement.

Mr. Sinha was also apprised by BSF Battalion Commanders about various border construction works and constraints being faced during their implementation, he said.

Later, Mr. Sinha held a meeting with IG BSF and other officials at the BSF headquarters at Palaura, the spokesman said.