Union Home Secretary reviews preparation by Union Territories for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

New Delhi

22 August 2021 01:55 IST

Ajay Bhalla stressed on the involvement of the public in the programmes to mark 75 years of India’s independence

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday reviewed the preparations by Union Territories (UTs) to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a Central government initiative to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

During the meeting, chief secretaries and advisers to the administrators of the Union Territories shared details of the programme drafted around the theme of the Indian freedom struggle while highlighting the culture, tradition and heritage of their respective Union Territories.

Several innovative ideas were put forth by the participants of the meeting in order to make the event an iconic celebration, an official statement said.

Mr. Bhalla stressed that all the events must have extensive involvement of the public. He urged the UTs to give the programmes a concrete shape for inclusion in the Home Ministry’s calendar of events, the statement said.

Earlier on August 19, the Home Secretary had chaired a meeting with the Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces; Chairman, Land Port Authority of India, and heads of other organisations within the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the week-long programme of the Home Ministry on the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.