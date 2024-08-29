Union Home Secretary, Health Secretary co-chair meeting with State DGPS, chief secretaries on steps taken for safety of doctors

Aimed at ensuring that measures are put in place by the State governments and Union Territories to address the concerns of doctors over their safety at their workplaces, officials at the Centre held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with chief secretaries and DGPs of States.

The Health Ministry has also written to all stakeholders asking them to immediately look into the issue.

In another major development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday suspended the membership of former R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata-based institute earlier this month.

The Association noted that IMA Bengal State branch as well as certain associations of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by Mr. Ghosh to the profession. “The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association,” the letter said.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra co-chaired the virtual meeting held with the State DGPs and chief secretaries.

The Centre’s directions came after the Supreme Court, while hearing the rape-murder case of the junior doctor in Kolkata, ordered the Union health secretary to ensure states have basic measures in place to assuage doctors’ concern over safety at workplaces till the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) formulates a protocol.

The incident at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month triggered nationwide protests by resident doctors to press for a Central law for the security of health professionals at their workplaces and justice for their peer.

Interacting with the officials virtually, Mr. Mohan asked them to ensure CCTV cameras are installed at blind spots, integration of the 112 helpline number for healthcare workers and regulated access of large hospitals.

“Officers of State governments/UTs apprised about the steps taken by respective governments to enhance the security and provide a safer working environment for healthcare workers across public and private hospitals, medical colleges and other healthcare institutions,” noted a release issued by the Union government.

The release stated that some of the immediate and short-term measures taken by State governments include — proper implementation of State legislation already in place in 26 States and UTs, enhanced awareness through display of provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to protect healthcare professionals in hospital and medical college premises, and provision of chief security officers in hospitals and medical colleges.

Besides, the Centre has advocated for police verification of contractual/ outsourced employees working in government hospitals, joint security audits, police chowki/police thana available in premises of many large medical colleges/district hospitals, and increased patrolling by police in the night, sexual complaint/harassment committee to be in place.

Mr. Chandra said district collectors, deputy superintendents of police and management of district hospitals and medical colleges should conduct joint security audits to review any shortfall in infrastructure and security arrangements, and take up remedial measures.

He also emphasised that security check of all hired security and other service staffers should be done on a regular basis. The Directorate of General Resettlement and State Security Corporation could provide security personnel, he suggested.

Security and safety committees should be institutionalised, and senior and junior residents and students be involved for continuous monitoring of activities and status of emergency response preparedness, Mr. Chandra said, according to the release.

He stressed on routine security patrolling in all hospitals and medical colleges at night.

There should be a control room on campuses of health establishments, especially in large district hospitals and medical colleges. Staff at these centres should regularly monitor CCTV cameras and secure data storage, the State officials were told.

Distress calls should be attended by control rooms and security and fire drills conducted regularly, the Health Secretary said. He also stressed on training of contractual security personnel to upgrade their capacity.

(With PTI inputs)