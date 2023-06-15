ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Ministry to meet leaders from Ladakh

June 15, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The meeting comes amid persistent demands and protests in the Union Territory for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will hold a meeting with civil society leaders from Ladakh on June 19. The meeting comes amid persistent demands and protests in the Union Territory for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

On January 2, the MHA had constituted a high-powered committee chaired by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to “ensure protection of land and employment” for the people of Ladakh. The composition of the committee was rejected by the members from Leh and Kargil.

The June 19 meeting will be chaired by Mr. Rai and other senior officials of the Home Ministry. Three members each from Leh and Kargil are expected to participate. Sajjad Kargili of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) tweeted that the MHA had invited the KDA and Leh Apex Body for talks.

“We believe that dialogue is the only way forward. We hope for a positive outcome. We also expect that Government of India will fulfill our (Ladakh) four demands including Statehood for #Ladakh,” he said.

