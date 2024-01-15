GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union home minister Amit Shah's sister passes away

Amit Shah cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat following the demise of Rajeshwariben Shah

January 15, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
File picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

File picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister died during treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a BJP office-bearer said.

Amit Shah has cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat following the demise of Rajeshwariben Shah, he said.

Rajeshwariben was in her mid-60s. She was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, where she breathed her last in the early hours of Monday, the office-bearer said.

"Following the death of his ailing sister, Shah has cancelled all his programs for the day. Rajeshwariben's mortal remains have been brought at her residence here today morning and her last rites will be performed at Thaltej crematorium in the afternoon," he said.

Mr. Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti with BJP supporters.

On Monday, he was scheduled to attend two events in Banaskantha and Gandhinagar districts.

In Banaskantha, Mr. Shah, who also handles the Cooperation portfolio, was scheduled to inaugurate various projects of Banas Dairy at Deodar village.

In the afternoon, he was scheduled to inaugurate various developmental projects at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

Related Topics

Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.