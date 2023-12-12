Three bills on criminal laws withdrawn; Home Minister Amit Shah introduces new draft legislations

December 12, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 12 withdrew the three Bills to replace criminal laws and introduced a fresh set of draft legislations incorporating recommendations of a parliamentary panel in Lok Sabha.

He said instead of bringing several official amendments to incorporate recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, the government decided to bring fresh bills incorporating changes.

The discussion on the bills will take place day on December 14 and voting will take place December 15, Mr. Shah told Opposition members who demanded sufficient time to study the three Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he introduced the Bills on December 12 so that the members could get 48 hours to study the draft laws.

He said mainly five sections have been tweaked and most of the changes relate to grammar and language.

The redrafted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam Bill seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively. Shah also rejected suggestions of referring the three measures to a joint committee, saying the standing committee has made several recommendations.

A total of 12 hours have been allocated for discussing the three bills, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.