Union Home Minister Amit Shah undergoes a minor surgery

After the lipoma operation, he was discharged and is currently at his residence in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent a minor surgery for lipoma on his neck at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad.

After the surgery, he was discharged and is currently at his residence in Ahmedabad.

After Mr. Shah was discharged; the hospital issued a statement, which said, “Home Minister Amit Shah was successfully operated for lipoma at the backside of neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he has been discharged.”

Dec 10, 2019

