Union Home Minister Amit Shah undergoes a minor surgery

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent a minor surgery for lipoma on his neck at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad.
After the surgery, he was discharged and is currently at his residence in Ahmedabad.
After Mr. Shah was discharged; the hospital issued a statement, which said, “Home Minister Amit Shah was successfully operated for lipoma at the backside of neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he has been discharged.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor