Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate new terminal at India-Bangladesh border on October 26 as cargo movement resumes

As trade resumes through land ports along the Bangladesh border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to inaugurate a passenger terminal building and a friendship gate at Petrapole in West Bengal on Sunday (October 26, 2024). In an indication that necessary administrative relations are moving on, around 10 officials from Bangladesh’s land port authority received training in Delhi last week.

The Petrapole-Benapole (Bangladesh) border is one of the busiest land ports along the Bangladesh border as nearly 70% of trade between the two countries takes place here. Data available with The Hindu shows that from October 20-25, as many as 2,635 trucks passed through the land port. The number of trucks from India stood at 1,776, while those from Bangladesh was 859.

Before the regime change in Bangladesh on August 5, the border saw the movement of approximately 600-700 trucks per day. From August 5 to August 8, in the immediate days after former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina escaped to India, the number of trucks that moved through Petrapole, Agartala, Dawki, Srimatpur, and Sutarkandi stood at 277, while the number had increased substantially to 1,028 from October 14 to October 20.

An official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the current numbers show that trade volume is back to its regular pace.

The total number of cargo movements at seven land ports — Petrapole, Agartala, dawki, Srimantpur, Sutarkandi, Golakganj, and Mankachar — during the same period stood at 6,169.

Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia and it is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh. It is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India, and facilitates the movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

The new Passenger Terminal Building to be inaugurated on Sunday will be able to handle 20,000 passengers per day.

“It is equipped with all modern facilities such as VIP lounges, Duty free shop, Basis medical facility, Infant/baby feeding Room, Food and beverages outlets etc....it will house immigration, customs, and security services under one roof,” a statement by the MHA said.

The MHA said that the building, with a built-up area of 59,800 square metres, will enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh, and will position itself as a pivotal hub in Asia.

The Maitri Dwar (friendship gate) is a joint cargo gate at the Zero Line agreed upon by both countries. The Land Ports Authority of India has established the new, common second cargo gate named Maitri Dwar in response to the daily cross-border traffic.

“This dedicated gate for cargo movement is aimed at easing and streamlining the flow of goods between the two nations. The introduction of Maitri Dwar is anticipated to significantly accelerate the release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency,” the MHA said.

The gate is equipped with boom barriers, facial recognition camaras, and access-controlled entry/exit points for Indian and Bangladeshi trucks. It will be a dedicated gate for cargo movement.