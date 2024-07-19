Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews intel-sharing platform Multi Agency Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with the heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of the Multi Agency Centre (MAC), a common counter-terrorism grid under the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that was conceptualised in 2001 after the Kargil war.

The Minister instructed the security agencies from across the country and other intelligence and enforcement agencies to adopt a whole-of-the-government approach towards national security. He stressed on greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country, a statement said.

“While reviewing the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism, Home Minister impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the Multi Agency Centre and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action,” the Ministry said.

Mr. Shah emphasised that MAC has earned the trust of its constituents and it must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.

Mr. Shah stressed on constituting a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising Big Data and Al/ML-driven analytics and technological advancements. He reiterated that in the face of new and emerging security challenges, we must always be one step ahead in our responses.

He said the MAC framework was poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.