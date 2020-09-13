Union Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS

NEW DELHI:

13 September 2020 10:05 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was re-admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Saturday night almost two weeks after he was discharged from there. He was earlier admitted to the AIIMS for post COVID-19-care.

While the AIIMS has not released any statement on the health status of the Minister, Mr. Shah had in August tested positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative.

The Minister was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of “fatigue and bodyache”. He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had “recovered’.

