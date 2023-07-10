Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who handed over a lost bag containing ₹80,000

July 10, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah on Monday, July 10, expressed his appreciation for the honesty of two police officials — an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Head Constable (HC) of Jammu and Kashmir Police — after they traced a woman pilgrim and returned her lost bag containing ₹80,000 and some documents.

Mr. Shah took to Twitter to applaud the acts of the two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel terming their act "true heroism".

"True heroism lies in our acts of honour and honesty that leave an indelible mark on the lives we touch. ASI Mr. Darshan Kumar and HC Mr. Satpal of the J&K Police proved this saying correct. They found a bag that contained ₹80,000, a mobile phone, and Yatra documents. They traced out its owner, a pilgrim, and handed it over to her. I appreciate them for being an example of integrity,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

The tweet also carried the pictures of the two police personnel handing over the bag to the pilgrim who arrived at the Union Territory to offer her prayers at the sacred Amarnath cave pilgrimage situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.

The annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended temporarily on both routes — Baltal (Ganderbal district) and Nunwan (Pahalgam district) — due to inclement weather conditions that triggered multiple landslides along the 270 km–long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district three days ago.

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed in the afternoon of Sunday, July 9, on the Pahalgam route, following an improvement in weather conditions, officials said, adding that the Yatra on the other route, Baltal, is yet to resume.

On Sunday, July 9, however, authorities stopped a batch of devotees at the Jammu Base camp due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Following the suspension of the Yatra, 6,000 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were stranded at Ramban, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.