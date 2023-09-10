Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on G-20 success

September 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic success of India’s G-20 Presidency.

“Whether it is the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration or the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, the summit built bridges of trust among geopolitical regions standing true to Modi Ji’s vision of ‘One Earth One Family One Future’,” Mr. Shah posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“Uniting everyone on the path to achieving the singularly significant goal of making the world a better place, the summit leaves an indelible victory mark for every citizen of our country who believes in the greatness of our benevolent cultural values,” he added.

Regarding the inclusion of the African Union in the grouping, Mr. Shah had said said earlier on Saturday: “This decision will ensure that no one is left behind on humanity’s journey toward global peace, equity, and the building of an inclusive society.”

