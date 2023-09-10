ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on G-20 success

September 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - New Delhi

‘The summit leaves an indelible victory mark for every citizen of our country who believes in the greatness of our benevolent cultural values’

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces adoption of G-20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration during the Summit’s Session-1 on ‘One Earth’, at Bharat Mandapam of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday. MEA S. Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic success of India’s G-20 Presidency.

“Whether it is the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration or the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, the summit built bridges of trust among geopolitical regions standing true to Modi Ji’s vision of ‘One Earth One Family One Future’,” Mr. Shah posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“Uniting everyone on the path to achieving the singularly significant goal of making the world a better place, the summit leaves an indelible victory mark for every citizen of our country who believes in the greatness of our benevolent cultural values,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the inclusion of the African Union in the grouping, Mr. Shah had said said earlier on Saturday: “This decision will ensure that no one is left behind on humanity’s journey toward global peace, equity, and the building of an inclusive society.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US