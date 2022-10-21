90th Interpol General Assembly | Terrorism is biggest violator of human rights, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said "To check cross-border terrorism, cross-border cooperation of utmost importance."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Interpol president Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi during the closing ceremony of the 90th General Assembly of INTERPOL in New Delhi on October 21, 2022 | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

"Terrorism is biggest violator of human rights", said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr. Shah said this during his address at the concluding session of the 90th Interpol General Assembly, in New Delhi on October 21, 2022.

Mr. Shah also recommended setting up of counter-terrorism and anti-drug real time information exchange mechanisms by the Interpol for coordinated and sustained action by member nations.

The Union Home Minister also said "India would extend all possible assistance in this regard."

Mr. Shah said "Online radicalisation cannot be termed political problem as this way, battle against it will be half-hearted."

He further added that "Narratives of good terrorism and bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism cannot go together."

