Union Health Ministry provided medical assistance worth ₹7 crore to quake-hit Turkey and Syria

February 14, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment valued at over ₹7 crore arranged and promptly dispatched to Turkey and Syria

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: PTI

In the week since two powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, the Indian Government has sent medical assistance worth ₹7 crore to the affected nations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. 

On February 6, when the disaster struck, three truckloads of relief material were arranged at Hindon airbase consisting of life-saving emergency medicines and protective items within 12 hours. 

The consignment consisted of 5,945-ton emergency relief material which included 27 life-saving medicines, two kinds of protective items and three categories of critical care equipments, valued at approximately ₹2 crore.

“Trucks started reaching by 10 a.m. on February 7, and handing over of the relief items to the Indian Air Force (IAF) begun by 4 p.m. The last truck load reached by 9.30 p.m. and the flight departed to Syria with emergency relief material on the same day by 10 p.m. for the relief operation,” stated Mr. Mandaviya. 

On February 10, a bigger lot of relief materials was arranged for both Turkey and Syria. The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items of 7.3 tons, valued at ₹1.4 crore. Relief materials sent for Turkey included 14 types of medical and critical care equipment, valued at ₹4 crore, he added. 

These included ECG Machines, glucometers, thermometers, ventilators, wheelchairs, oxygen masks, syringes, canulas, paracetamol, among other items. 

