Union Health Minister set to review COVID preparedness in States

April 06, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mansukh Mandaviya said that currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which was circulating in the country, had not increased hospitalisation

The Hindu Bureau

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

With COVID cases showing an upward trend, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to have a meeting with Health Ministers of all States and Union Territories on Friday, according to sources.

Earlier this week, the COVID empowerment working group also conducted a review meeting and said that India needed to be alert and not worried.

“Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn’t increased hospitalisation,” Mr. Mandaviya said on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

