CPI(M) to launch door-to-door campaign to explain link between CAA, NPR and NRC

The CPI(M) will soon launch a nation-wide house-to-house campaign to explain to the people, the ‘link’ between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on January 19.

The intense campaign will take place all over the country, he said while briefing the media about the three-day central committee held at Vilapilsala near Thiruvananthapuram.

The central committee also urged the people not to answer the National Population Register (NPR)  questions.

“The central committee has called upon the people not to answer any questions concerning the NPR when the enumerators come to their houses...,” the Left leader said.

'Come clean on deradicalisation camps'

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on January 19 demanded that the Union government come clean on the deradicalisation camps operating in India.

He described as “outrageous” the disclosure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat that deradicalisation camps were operating in the country.

The CDS had said there is need for deradicalisation of Muslim youth, particularly in Kashmir.

“Army commanders are entering domestic politics. This is unprecedented. What is shocking is that already such camps are existing,” Mr. Yechury said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Jan 19, 2020

