Union government to hold year-long commemoration of Hyderabad State liberation

Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy writes to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
September 03, 2022 12:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government had decided to hold a year-long commemoration of 75 years of liberation of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad from September 17 this year, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote [letters] to the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on September 3.

In letters to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mr. Reddy said: “On 17th September 1948, more than one year after India secured Independence from the British, the erstwhile State of Hyderabad, comprising the entire State of Telangana and some districts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, got independence from the brutality and tyranny of the Nizam’s rule.”

He said the Union government had decided to observe 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation, starting with an event on September 17 in Hyderabad where Home Minister Amit Shah would be present. He said while Maharashtra and Karnataka already commemorate the day, the 75th year celebrations gave an opportunity to celebrate it across the three States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The objective is to make the current generation, both from the region under consideration and the rest of India, aware of the story of resistance, valour and sacrifice,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He asked the Chief Ministers to attend the inaugural and also to organise “suitable events” throughout the year in their States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad
Telangana
Karnataka
Maharashtra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app