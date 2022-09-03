Union government to hold year-long commemoration of Hyderabad State liberation

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union government had decided to hold a year-long commemoration of 75 years of liberation of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad from September 17 this year, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote [letters] to the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on September 3.

In letters to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mr. Reddy said: “On 17th September 1948, more than one year after India secured Independence from the British, the erstwhile State of Hyderabad, comprising the entire State of Telangana and some districts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, got independence from the brutality and tyranny of the Nizam’s rule.”

He said the Union government had decided to observe 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation, starting with an event on September 17 in Hyderabad where Home Minister Amit Shah would be present. He said while Maharashtra and Karnataka already commemorate the day, the 75th year celebrations gave an opportunity to celebrate it across the three States.

“The objective is to make the current generation, both from the region under consideration and the rest of India, aware of the story of resistance, valour and sacrifice,” he said.

He asked the Chief Ministers to attend the inaugural and also to organise “suitable events” throughout the year in their States.