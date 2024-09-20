GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati laddu row: Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks probe into Andhra CM Naidu's allegations about use of animal fat

"Whatever the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Pralhad Joshi said

Published - September 20, 2024 12:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Pralhad Joshi. File

Pralhad Joshi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday (September 20, 2024) called for an investigation into the allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, a claim that has sparked concern among devotees.

"Whatever the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Mr. Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators summit, in New Delhi.

Row after Chandrababu Naidu alleges animal fat used in Tirupati laddus

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), Mr. Naidu claimed that the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy in a press conference on Thursday (September 19, 2024) in Amaravati claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" and "fish oil" in the given ghee sample.

Lab reports confirm presence of animal fat in Tirumala laddu, alleges TDP leader

The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16. However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the TTD. YSRCP leaders have denied the allegations.

Health Minister J.P. Nadda, also present at the event, said he would address the issue during a press conference later in the day.

September 20, 2024 12:27 pm IST

