Union Finance Minister discharged from AIIMS

Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted on December 26 with symptoms of fever

December 29, 2022 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS today, sources said.

Ms. Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS on December 26 with symptoms of viral fever and was admitted to a private ward of the hospital for a routine check-up.

The hospitalisation of the 63-year-old minister comes at a crucial time since the presentation of Budget of the nation is only a month away.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University in Chennai. The Finance Minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

On Sunday, she paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi.

