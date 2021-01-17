National

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal honoured by Canada's Hindi Writers Guild

Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI 17 January 2021 02:33 IST
Updated: 17 January 2021 00:47 IST

Dehradun Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was honoured by the Hindi Writers Guild, Canada for his literary work on Saturday.

Congratulating Nishank on getting the honour, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya said Nishank had proven his dedication to literature by writing constantly despite being a popular political leader who has served people as an MLA, an MP, a chief minister and now as a Union minister.

Nishank was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman" in the presence of the Governor through a virtual programme, a Raj Bhawan press release here said.

India's High Commissioner in Canada Ajay Bisaria was also present on the occasion.

