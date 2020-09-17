No power on earth can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling: Rajnath

New Delhi

17 September 2020 13:21 IST

He was responding to questions in RS that Chinese troops are blocking Indian Army patrols.

No power on earth can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling along the normal patrolling routes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in response to questions that Chinese troops were blocking the Indian Army patrols along the disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh.

“Patrolling patterns are traditional and well-defined. No force on earth can stop our soldiers from patrolling and our soldiers have sacrificed their lives for that. There will be no change in the patrolling pattern,” he said to a question from former Defence Minister A.K. Antony. Face-offs happened because patrols were interrupted, he noted. He cannot say more due to operational sensitivities, he stated.

As several political parties expressed support to the government in the ongoing stand-off with China, Mr. Singh said the country had fought many wars and “however big the challenge, we stand united.”

While the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military dialogues, Mr. Singh said the “Chinese side again engaged in provocative military manoeuvres on the night of August 29 and 30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake“.

“But yet again, timely and firm actions by our armed forces along the LAC prevented such attempts from succeeding,” he said, adding that, “Unki kathani aur karni alag hai (their actions are at variance with their words”.

(with inputs from PTI)