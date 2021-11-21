National

Union Cabinet to approve farm law repeal on November 24

The Union Cabinet, in its next meeting on November 24, will take up for approval the repeal of the three farm laws announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20. The proposal to repeal will then be taken up by Parliament at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 29.

Government confirmed to The Hindu that the Union Cabinet’s agenda reflected the same. “The repeal of the three farm laws — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - will be taken up for approval in the Union Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday,” said the source.

This comes after a Friday morninga nnouncement by Prime Minister Modi that his government would be repealing the three laws even as the protests by farmers groups against them was heading to the first anniversary mark.

The move by the government is expected to deflate some of the aggression of the Opposition’s campaign against the BJP as states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab go into Assembly polls in 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Amravati violence: Maharashtra Govt. conducting ‘one-sided probe’, says Devendra Fadnavis

Hyderpora operation: Mehbooba protests near Raj Bhavan, seeks apology from L-G Manoj Sinha

SKM to raise pending demands of farmers in open letter to PM Modi

Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage scheme for people of Uttarakhand

BJP elevates Vinod Tawde to general secretary, appoints two new national secretaries

Samajwadi Party fears BJP will bring back three farm laws after Assembly polls

Fireworks industry in T.N. warned of action for violation of Supreme Court directives

TMC helping BJP by dividing secular votes in Goa: Congress

Ministers to visit rain-affected districts and oversee relief work: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

I-T Department detects unaccounted income of over ₹100 crore

Siddaramaiah criticises Janaswaraj, urges the Karnataka government to asses crop damage

Publish beneficiaries of free house sites online: TNIC

Some irresponsible nations with hegemonic tendencies twisting definition of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh

Amaravati should be the A.P. capital: Purandeswari

Main rail, road routes cut off in Andhra Pradesh due to heavy flood

Poachers kill collared tigress by electrocution in Madhya Pradesh

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 532 days

Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan, says Pilot

Labourer's hand chopped off in Madhya Pradesh after he asked for pending wages; three held

Special Sub Inspector murdered by unidentified duo stealing a goat
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 4:15:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/union-cabinet-to-approve-farm-law-repeal-on-november-24/article37609137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY