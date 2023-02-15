ADVERTISEMENT

Union cabinet sanctions 7 new battalions; 9,400 personnel for Sino-India LAC guarding ITBP

February 15, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression.

Indian Army personnel keep vigilance at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned seven new battalions and an operational border base with a fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said.

The proposal was cleared after the meeting of the cabinet that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the government sanction, the fresh manpower will be utilised for manning 47 new border posts and a dozen 'staging camps' or troops bases along this frontier. The armies of India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since 2020.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India's eastern flank.

