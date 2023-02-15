HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union cabinet sanctions 7 new battalions; 9,400 personnel for Sino-India LAC guarding ITBP

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression.

February 15, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Army personnel keep vigilance at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. File image for representation.

Indian Army personnel keep vigilance at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned seven new battalions and an operational border base with a fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said.

The proposal was cleared after the meeting of the cabinet that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the government sanction, the fresh manpower will be utilised for manning 47 new border posts and a dozen 'staging camps' or troops bases along this frontier. The armies of India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since 2020.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India's eastern flank.

Related Topics

national security / defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.