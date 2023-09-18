Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over Women’s Reservation Bill

September 18, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi on September 18 evening after the first sitting of the special session of Parliament amid speculation that the Women’s Reservation Bill was cleared to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing session, which will be held in the new building of Parliament from September 19.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet lasted for over 90 minutes and while there was no formal briefing or release, it is understood that the Bill has been cleared.

Explained | Understanding the significance of the Parliament ‘special session’

“Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women’s reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi and congratulations to the PM Modi government,” Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel posted on X (formerly Twitter). Mr. Patel, the Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, was not present in the Cabinet meeting.

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various Bills, including the Women's Reservation Bill, that may come up during the session.

The last time legislation with regard to reservations for women in Parliament and State Assemblies was passed was in March 2010 in the Rajya Sabha. In the all party meet held on Sunday, ahead of the special session, Opposition parties as well as NDA allies like the Ajit Pawar led NCP and the National People’s Party (NPP) had demanded that the session see the passage of the Bill.

Interestingly, during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, discussing the 75 year journey of the Indian Parliament, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned that over 7,000 MPs had contributed over the years to Parliamentary democracy out of which were 600 women MPs as well. “We have seen the number of women MPs increase over the years, their contribution is to be lauded,” he said.

Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the women's reservation Bill, which guarantees a 33% quota in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Congress welcomes reported move

The Congress said it welcomes the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long. “We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

“This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy,” the Congress leader said.

“If the government introduces the Women’s Reservation Bill tomorrow, it will be a victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government,” former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram posted on X.

“Remember, it was during the UPA government that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9-3-2010. In its 10th year, the BJP is resurrecting the Bill that it had buried in the hope that the clamour for the Bill will die. On the contrary, at every opportunity — most recently at the CWC at Hyderabad — the Congress has vociferously pleaded for the Bill to be passed in Parliament. Let’s hope that the Bill will be introduced and passed in the ongoing Session,” he added.

Mr. Ramesh also shared a detailed post he made on Sunday to underline how the Congress has been supporting the move.

“The Congress Working Committee has demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill must be passed during the Special Session of Parliament,” he said quoting the CWC resolution that was passed at its meeting in Hyderabad this weekend.

(With PTI inputs)

