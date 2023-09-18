Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over Women’s Reservation Bill

September 18, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi on Monday (September 18) evening after the first sitting of the special session of Parliament amid speculation that the Women’s Reservation Bill was cleared to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing session, which will be held in the new building of Parliament from Tuesday (September 19).

The meeting of the Union Cabinet lasted for over 90 minutes and while there was no formal briefing or release, it is understood that the Bill has been cleared.

“Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women’s reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi and congratulations to the PM Modi government,” Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted. Mr. Patel, the Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, was not present in the Cabinet meeting.

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various Bills, including the Women's Reservation Bill, that may come up during the session.

The last time legislation with regard to reservations for women in Parliament and State Assemblies was passed was in March 2010 in the Rajya Sabha. In the all party meet held on Sunday, ahead of the special session, Opposition parties as well as NDA allies like the Ajit Pawar led NCP and the National People’s Party (NPP) had demanded that the session see the passage of the Bill.

Interestingly, during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, discussing the 75 year journey of the Indian Parliament, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned that over 7,000 MPs had contributed over the years to Parliamentary democracy out of which were 600 women MPs as well. “We have seen the number of women MPs increase over the years, their contribution is to be lauded,” he said.

Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the women's reservation Bill, which guarantees a 33% quota in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

(With PTI inputs)