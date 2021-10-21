National

Union Cabinet hikes DA by 3% for central employees

Earlier in July, the government had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17% to 28%. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
PTI New Delhi 21 October 2021 16:04 IST
Updated: 21 October 2021 16:04 IST

This decision will put an annual burden of ₹9,488 crore on the exchequer

The Union Cabinet on Thursday hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3% to 31% to benefit 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

This was informed by Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of ₹9,488 crore on the exchequer.

Earlier in July, the government had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17% to 28%.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

