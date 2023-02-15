ADVERTISEMENT

Union Cabinet gives nod to pact between India, South Africa on cooperation in disability sector

February 15, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The pact will assist Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost effective aids and assistive devices

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet has approved signing of a pact between India and South Africa for cooperation in the disability sector, an official statement said on February 15.

ALSO READ
Mumbai gets Ministry for the Disabled, the first in the country

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and South Africa through joint initiatives in the disability sector, it said.

"It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and South Africa. Specific proposals for cooperation between the two countries, as mutually agreed upon, will be taken up for implementation during the period of validity of the Memorandum of Understanding," according to an official statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at large and ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost effective aids and assistive devices will be benefitted from this MoU, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US