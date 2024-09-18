ADVERTISEMENT

Union Cabinet gives nod to Bio-RIDE scheme to support R&D in biotechnology

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Cabinet approves Bio-RIDE scheme to boost biotechnology research, innovation, and entrepreneurship with ₹9,197 crore outlay

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet approved the Biotechnology Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (Bio-RIDE) scheme to support cutting-edge research and development in biotechnology on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bio-RIDE combines two existing schemes — Biotechnology Research and Development (R&D) and Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development (I&ED) — with a new component, ‘Bio-manufacturing and Bio-foundry’,” an official statement said.

‘One nation, one election’ cleared by Union Cabinet

The proposed outlay for the implementation of the unified scheme Bio-RIDE is ₹9,197 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Bio-RIDE scheme is designed to foster innovation, promote bio-entrepreneurship, and strengthen India’s position as a global leader in bio-manufacturing and biotechnology,” the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cabinet approves continuation of PM-AASHA to provide better prices to farmers

“It aims to accelerate research, enhance product development, and bridge the gap between academic research and industrial applications,” it added.

The scheme is part of the Government’s mission to harness the potential of bio-innovation to tackle national and global challenges such as healthcare, agriculture, environmental sustainability and clean energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government said the implementation of the Bio-RIDE scheme will nurture a thriving ecosystem for startups by providing seed funding, incubation support, and mentorship to bio-entrepreneurs.

Cabinet approves setting up of National Centre of Excellence for Animation on lines of IITs, IIMs

The scheme will offer grants and incentives for cutting-edge research and development in areas such as synthetic biology, bio-pharmaceuticals, bio-energy, and bio-plastics.

A significant focus will be placed on promoting environmentally sustainable practices in bio-manufacturing, aligned with India’s green goals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US