Union Cabinet gives nod to Bio-RIDE scheme to support R&D in biotechnology

Union Cabinet approves Bio-RIDE scheme to boost biotechnology research, innovation, and entrepreneurship with ₹9,197 crore outlay

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet approved the Biotechnology Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (Bio-RIDE) scheme to support cutting-edge research and development in biotechnology on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

“Bio-RIDE combines two existing schemes — Biotechnology Research and Development (R&D) and Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development (I&ED) — with a new component, ‘Bio-manufacturing and Bio-foundry’,” an official statement said.

The proposed outlay for the implementation of the unified scheme Bio-RIDE is ₹9,197 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

“The Bio-RIDE scheme is designed to foster innovation, promote bio-entrepreneurship, and strengthen India’s position as a global leader in bio-manufacturing and biotechnology,” the statement said.

“It aims to accelerate research, enhance product development, and bridge the gap between academic research and industrial applications,” it added.

The scheme is part of the Government’s mission to harness the potential of bio-innovation to tackle national and global challenges such as healthcare, agriculture, environmental sustainability and clean energy.

The Government said the implementation of the Bio-RIDE scheme will nurture a thriving ecosystem for startups by providing seed funding, incubation support, and mentorship to bio-entrepreneurs.

The scheme will offer grants and incentives for cutting-edge research and development in areas such as synthetic biology, bio-pharmaceuticals, bio-energy, and bio-plastics.

A significant focus will be placed on promoting environmentally sustainable practices in bio-manufacturing, aligned with India’s green goals.

