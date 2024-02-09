GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Cabinet gives nod for spectrum auction

The Union government approved spectrum auctions this year in eight bands, putting them up for sale to telcos; some spectrum has been assigned for rail safety

February 09, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Cabinet approved an auction of telecom spectrum this year for airwaves amounting to a cumulative reserve price of ₹96,317.65 crore, the government announced on Thursday. The spectrum will be in the 800, 900, 1,800, 2,100, 2,300, 2,500 and 3,300 megahertz (MHz), as well as in the 26 gigahertz (GHz) bands. The reserve pricing is the minimum telecom companies will have to pay for acquiring this spectrum, as they will have to bid with the reserve pricing as the minimum price.

Expiring airwaves that belong to “certain companies undergoing insolvency” will also be auctioned, the government said. If sold, the spectrum will be valid for a 20-year period.

Spectrum has also been approved for use by the railways for the deployment of Kavach, the automatic train protection (ATP) system used for preventing accidents in the rail network. This 5 MHz band in the 700MHz band will be assigned to “multiple regional and urban rail-based transit systems”, the government said.

The government has also set up a Cabinet Secretary-chaired committee to decide on the issue of “refarming” spectrum, or to re-designate bands of spectrum reserved for certain use cases to other ones.

