Union Cabinet gives nod for a 28.5-km elevated metro line in Gurugram

June 08, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

:

The Centre on Wednesday approved a new metro line between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City in Gurugram, with a branch line to Dwarka Expressway.

There will be 27 stations on the 28.5 km elevated stretch.

The project, to come up at a cost of ₹5,452 crore, was approved at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will connect parts of new Gurugram (HUDA City Centre, Cyber Park, Hero Honda Chowk) with the older parts of the city (Sector 10, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar) and spur economic activity in the area, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said.

To link with IGI Airport

The network will also provide connectivity to a railway station near Dwarka Sector 101 and in the next phase with IGI Airport, the statement also said.

Metro trains on the line will have a ‘design speed’ of 80 km per hour and an average speed of 34 km per hour. ‘Design speed’ is the fastest a train can travel while ensuring the safety of its passengers.

The loan for the project is being tied up with the European Investment Board and World Bank, the Ministry said.

HMRTC to execute

The project is proposed to be completed in four years and will be executed by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), which will be set up as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Centre and the Haryana government.

The new metro line’s daily ridership is likely to be around 5.34 lakh by 2026, 7.26 lakh by 2031, 8.81 lakh by 2041 and 10.70 lakh by 2051, the Ministry said. Gurugram has an estimated population of around 25 lakh.

