Union Cabinet gives approval to three new Metro projects

The Union Cabinet on Friday (August 16, 2024) gave its approval to three new Metro projects, including the Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 which is estimated to cost ₹15,611 crore. The other two are the Thane Integral Ring Metro costing ₹12,200 crore and extension of the Pune Metro, which would cost ₹2,954.5 crore.

On operationalisation of Phase-3 Bengaluru Metro, with two elevated corridors for a length of 44.65 km with 31 stations, Bengaluru city will have 220.20 km of active Metro Rail network.

Phase-3 of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city’s infrastructure development. This phase will integrate key areas/industries of the city including Peenya Industrial Area, IT firms on Bannerghatta Road and Outer Ring Road (ORR), textile and engineering units on Tumkuru Road and ORR, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and major educational institutions such as PES University, Ambedkar College, Polytechnic College, KLE College, and Dayanandsagar University.

In Pune, the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs.

The project, aimed at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February 2029. The funding for the project is to be equally shared by the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra, along with contributions from bilateral agencies.

The third project, namely the 29-km long Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor in Maharashtra, will run along the periphery of the western region of Thane city with 22 stations.

This connectivity would provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transport, facilitating the city to realise its economic potential and ease traffic congestion on the roads. The project is also expected to contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The project would result in total daily ridership of 6.47 lakh, 7.61 lakh and 8.72 lakh passengers on the Metro corridors for the years 2029, 2035 and 2045 respectively.

Both the Pune and Thane Metro projects would be executed by the Maha Metro.