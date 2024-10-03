GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Cabinet decisions: Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit get classical language status

Published - October 03, 2024 09:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) approved conferring the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is a historical decision and this decision goes very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government's philosophy of taking ride in our culture, taking pride in our heritage and taking pride in all the Indian languages and the rich heritage that we have," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a Cabinet briefing.

The classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone, the government said.

Government approves two agri schemes with outlay of ₹1 lakh crore

The Government of India decided to create a new category of languages as "classical languages" on October 12, 2004 declaring Tamil as classical language and thereafter Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia languages were given classical language status.

A government statement said that a proposal from the Maharashtra government in 2013 was received in the ministry requesting classical language status to Marathi, which was forwarded to the Linguistics Experts Committee (LEC). The LEC recommended Marathi for classical language.

The Assembly elections are due later this year in Maharashtra and this was a major poll issue in the State.

During the inter-ministerial consultations on the draft note for Cabinet in 2017 for conferring classical status to the Marathi language, the MHA advised to revise the criteria and make it stricter. The PMO vide its comment stated that the ministry may conduct an exercise to find out how many other languages are likely to become eligible.

Union Cabinet approves 78-day bonus to Railway employees

It said that in the meantime, proposals from Bihar, Assam and West Bengal was also received for conferring status of classical language to Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.

Accordingly, the Linguistics Experts Committee (under Sahitya Akademi) in a meeting on July 25, 2024 unanimously revised the criteria as below. The Sahitya Akademi has been appointed as nodal agency for the LEC.

The inclusion of languages as Classical Language will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields, the government statement said.

Additionally, it said the preservation, documentation and digitization of ancient texts of these languages will generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing and digital media.

The primary States involved are Maharashtra (Marathi), Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (Pali and Prakrit), West Bengal (Bengali) and Assam (Assamese), while the broader cultural and academic impact will extend nationally and internationally.

Grateful to PM Modi for classical language status to Marathi: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision to accord the “classical language” status to Marathi.

“This is a golden letter day. On behalf of the 12 crore people of Maharashtra, I thank PM Modi for this decision,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Mr. Fadnavis said that when he was Maharashtra CM, the State government led by him had taken up the issue of according the classical language status to Marathi with the Centre.

The present government, led by Eknath Shinde, also continued efforts in the direction, Mr. Fadnavis said.

