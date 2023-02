February 15, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - New Delhi:

In order to strengthen the cooperative sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of new Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in two lakh panchayats. Its implementation will be done over a period of five years.

25 different facilities to be provided through them. Dairy and fishery will also be linked to the agri cooperatives.

