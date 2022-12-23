Union Cabinet approves pending One-Rank-One-Pension revision for veterans

December 23, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23, 2022 has approved the revision of pension of armed forces Pensioners and family pensioners under One Rank One Pension (OROP) that has been delayed pending July 2019, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur, during a briefing on cabinet decisions.

“Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of defence forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service,” a Defence Ministry statement said. More than 25.13 lakh, including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries, armed forces Pensioners and family pensioners will be benefitted, it stated.

The Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019, excluding pre-mature retired w.e.f.July 01, 2014, will be covered under this revision, the Ministry said.

In the backdrop of delays, veterans had approached taken the legal route and the case has been repeatedly delayed with the Government asking for more time in the Supreme Court.

OROP implies uniform pension to personal based on rank and length of service and irrespective of the date of retirement.

Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected and the benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners, the Ministry said.

Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of special, liberalised family pension and gallantry award winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.

Annual expenditure

​The estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revision has been calculated as approximately ₹8,450 crore @31% Dearness Relief (DR). Arrears from July 01, 2019 to December 31, 2021 have been calculated as over ₹19,316 crore based on DR at 17% for the period from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2021 and at 31% for the period from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Arrears from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated as approximately ₹23,638 crore as per the applicable dearness relief. This expenditure is over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP, the statement added.