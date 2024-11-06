Union Cabinet approves ‘PM Vidyalaxmi’ scheme for students to avail easy loans for higher education

Union Cabinet has approved a new scheme PM Vidyalaxmi that provides financial support to meritorious students facing financial constraints that prevent them from pursuing quality higher education.

The Union Cabinet approved the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme for “empowering youth and middle class”, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Any student getting admission in quality higher educational education, and having annual family income up to ₹8 lakh, will be eligible to get 3% interest subvention for education loans up to ₹10 lakh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

About 1 lakh students will be covered under this scheme every year, he added.