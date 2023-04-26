ADVERTISEMENT

Union Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy

April 26, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It is expected to help sector grow to $50 billion in next five years, says government

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya briefs the media on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi on April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, which is expected to facilitate an orderly growth of the medical device sector to meet the public health objectives of access, affordability, quality, and innovation.

It will help the sector grow from the present $11 billion to $50 billion in the next five years, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

ALSO READ
Cabinet approves establishment of 157 new nursing colleges 

He said the Union government’s vision was to accelerate the growth path with a patient-centric approach and to emerge as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation of medical devices by achieving a 10%-12% share in the expanding global market over the next 25 years.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Medical devices sector will be facilitated and guided through a set of strategies that will cover six broad areas of policy interventions, including regulatory streamlining, enabling infrastructure, facilitating research and development and innovation, attracting investment and human resource development,’’ he said.

According to a release issued by the government, the policy is expected to provide the required support and directions to strengthen the medical devices industry into a competitive, self-reliant, resilient and innovative industry that caters to the healthcare needs of not only India but also the world. 

“The National Medical Devices Policy, 2023 aims to place the medical devices sector on an accelerated path of growth with a patient-centric approach to meet the evolving healthcare needs of patients,’’ the government said in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US