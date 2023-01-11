Union Cabinet approves formation of 3 cooperative societies, incentive scheme to promote digital payments

January 11, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

The Union Cabinet has approved the formation of three new cooperative societies, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced during the Cabinet Briefing in New Delhi. These societies would focus on seed availability to farmers, organic farming and exports, benefiting farmers.

The Cabinet also approved an incentive scheme with an outlay of ₹2,600 crore to promote digital payment sector.

In principle, approval has been given for renaming Kolkata-based The National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation & Quality as Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee National Institute of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

